Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will close the objection window for CTET 2024 Answer Key on February 10, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do it through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET 2024 Answer Key: Last day to raise objections at ctet.nic.in, link here

The CBSE CTET examination was conducted on January 21, 2024. The answer key was released on February 7, 2024. The objection window will close today.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

As per the official notice, there is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website from February 7 to February 10, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through a credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable.

If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card.

Direct link to raise objections against CTET 2024 Answer Key

CTET 2024 Answer Key: How to raise objections

To raise objections candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET 2024 Answer Key challenge window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the answer key will open.

Click on the question you want to raise the objection for.

Enter the answer and make the payment of processing fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.