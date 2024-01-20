The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination tomorrow, January 21, in two shifts. The first shift is from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, ctet.nic.in and bring it to the exam venue along with them.

CTET 2024 January exam tomorrow, check instructions issued by CBSE(Getty Images)