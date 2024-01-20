CTET 2024 January exam tomorrow, check instructions issued by CBSE
Jan 20, 2024 06:20 PM IST
CTET 2024 January exam will be conducted tomorrow, January 21, 2024. Check instructions issued by CBSE for tomorrow's exam.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination tomorrow, January 21, in two shifts. The first shift is from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, ctet.nic.in and bring it to the exam venue along with them.
The CTET admit card mentions exam day guidelines that candidates must follow. Here are some of the important instructions given by the CBSE:
- Candidates having admit cards without proper/visible photographs and signatures and not carrying an original photo ID proof will not be allowed to appear in the examination in any condition. They should check and ensure that particulars such as name, date of birth, gender, category, medium, language and subject are mentioned correctly. If there is any error, it should be communicated immediately.
- The Candidates must report at the examination centre 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. The candidate reporting to the centre after gate closure will not be allowed to appear in the examination.
- The Candidates have to bring their own blue/black ballpoint pen for use.
- Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the exam ends without signing the attendance sheet.
- Candidates suffering from diabetes are allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/ chocolate/candy, fruits (like banana/apple/orange) and snack items like sandwich in transparent polybag. The food items must be kept with the invigilators.
- Items allowed inside the exam venue include the following: Admit card, one original photo ID (PAN, Aadhar, Passport, Driving Licence or Voter ID, blue or black ball point pen of good quality, 500 ml transparent water bottle.
- Items not allowed inside the exam hall are: Metallic items, books, notes, bits of papers, geometry or pencil box, gold and artificial ornaments, plastic pouch, pencil pouch, pencil, scale, log table, writing pad, eraser, cardboard, electronics devices, watch, wrist watch, wallet, goggles, handbag, mobile phone, camera, headphones, pendrive, pager, bluetooth device, calcularor, debit/credit card, electronic pen scanners, food and beverage and/or any other items which could be used for unfair means.
- Any conversation or gesticulation or disturbance in the examination hall will be deemed as misbehavior and treated under unfairmeans category. If a candidate is found using unfairmeans or impersonating, his/her candidature will be cancelled and s/he will be liable to be debarred for taking examination either permanently or for a specified period according to the nature of offence, CBSE said.
- Biometric attendance is a must before entering the exam hall and if a candidate enters without completing it, his/her result may be cancelled.
