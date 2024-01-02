CTET 2024 this month; know where, how to download admit cards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the 18th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 21, 2024. Ahead of the examination, CBSE will issue exam city information slips and admit cards on the website ctet.nic.in. CTET 2024: Know where, how to download admit cards (Representational image)(Unsplash)

When released, candidates can download their hall tickets by following these steps:

Go to ctet.nic.in. Open the CTET January exam admit card/exam city slip download link. Provide the requested information and login. Check and download your admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check and verify their personal details like name, photo, signature, etc. In case of any error, they should report it to the CBSE.

The CTET exam will be conducted in 135 cities across the country and in 20 languages. It will be a computer based test (CBT).

There will be two shifts and the duration of each shift is 2.5 hours. The first shift is from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second one is from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.