CTET answer key 2021 released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link

CTET answer key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 examination can check the answer key online at ctet.nic.in on or before February 21, 2021.

The board conducted the CTET 2021 examination on January 31, 2021.

"There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website www.ctet.nic.in from 19.02.2021 to 21.02.2021 (till 05.00 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable," reads the official notice.

Direct link to check CTET answer key 2021.

How to check CTET answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Key challenges for CTET January 2021"

Select one of the links

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CTET answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out.