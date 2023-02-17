CTET Answer Key 2022: CBSE to close objection window today at ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education will close down the objection window for CTET Answer Key 2022 on February 17, 2023. Candidates who want to challenge the answer key can do it through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Candidates can challenge the answer key till 12 noon today. The challenges submitted by any other mode i.e email/post or in person will not be accepted. The prescribed fee of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card till today.

CTET Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on challenge submission link available on the home page.

available on the home page. Select the question and click on select for challenge.

Select the answer option and click on submit.

Make the payment of fees and click on submit.

Your challenge has been submitted.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023. The answer key was released on February 14 and the objection window will close today. CTET Result 2022 and final answer key are expected to be released in due course of time after the challenge window has been closed.

