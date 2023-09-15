CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: CBSE CTET provisional answer key awaited, updates here

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET Answer Key 2023 in due course of time. The provisional answer key for Central Teacher Eligibility Test when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

ctet answer key 2023 live updates: cbse ctet provisional answer key, objection window, result at ctet.nic.in

The Board has still not shared any update on date and time of release on CBSE CTET answer key. But as per the information bulletin of CBSE CTET, the result is expected by September end.

CBSE will share tentative answer keys of paper 1 and paper 2 with candidates' responses and then invite objections to questions/answers. After the objection window is closed, based on candidates' feedback, the final key will be prepared. Based on the final answer key, the result will be prepared.

Over 29 lakh candidates applied for the exam, which was held on August 20. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, objection window and other details.