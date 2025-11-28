The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has started the registration process for CTET February 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET February 2026 registration begins at ctet.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for CBSE CTET is December 18, 2025. To apply for the examination candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to register for CTET February 2026 CTET February 2026: How to register online 1. Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on CTET February 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be held on February 8, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- Paper I from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

The examination fee for General/OBC category candidates for only Paper I or II is ₹1000/- and for both papers is ₹1200/-. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category will have to pay ₹500/- only for one paper and ₹600/- for both Paper I and II. The payment can be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.