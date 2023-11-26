CTET January 2023 extended registration window closes tomorrow on ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to close the extended window to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET January 2024 examination tomorrow. Candidates can submit their forms up to November 27 on the website ctet.nic.in.

CTET January 2023 registration window closes tomorrow on ctet.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The previous application deadline was November 23.

The application fee of CAT 2023 for general and OBC NCL categories is ₹1,000 for one paper. For both papers, the fee is ₹1,200.

For SC, ST candidates and differently abled persons, the fee is ₹500 for one and ₹600 for two papers.

Apply for CTET January 2024

The 18th edition of CTET is scheduled for Sunday, January 21. The test will be conducted in 135 cities across the country and in 20 languages.

Dates for exam city information slip and admit cards of CTET January 2023 will be announced ion due course of time.

The exam will be held online in computer based test mode (CBT) in two shifts. The duration of each shift is 2.5 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first shift is from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

For more information on the examination such as syllabus, eligibility criteria, important dates, etc. candidates can check the information bulletin on the official website.