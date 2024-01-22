CTET January 2024 exam over, answer key expected next on ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January examination yesterday, January 24, 2024. The board is expected to issue the provisional answer key of the examination next. Candidates can check it by logging in to the examination website, ctet.nic.in. CTET January 2024 answer key expected next on ctet.nic.in(Shutterstock)

Along with the answer key, CBSE will also upload scanned images of candidates' OMR sheets.

The previous CTET examination was conducted on August 20 and answer keys were issued along with OMR images on September 15.

Candidates were asked to raise objections, if any, on payment of a fee of ₹1,000 per question.

The board had said challenges will be reviewed and if it is accepted by the board – if a mistake is noticed by subject experts – a policy decision will be made and the fee will be refunded.

Close to 27 lakh candidates were registered for the CTET January examination, which includes around 9.58 lakh for the paper 1 (Class 1-5) and around 17.35 lakh registered for the paper 2 (Class 6-8) examination.

Like previous years, the board is expected to provide marks sheets and certificates of the examination through DigiLocker. More details will be shared by the board soon.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of the board.