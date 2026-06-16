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CTET September 2026: Correction window opens at ctet.nic.in, check direct link here

CTET September 2026 correction window has opened. The last date to make corrections in the application from is June 18, 2026. 

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 11:37 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has opened the correction window for the CTET September 2026. Candidates who want to make corrections in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test application form can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The correction window will close on June 18, 2026.

CTET September 2026: Correction window opens at ctet.nic.in, check direct link here

The official notice reads, "As notified earlier vide Public Notice dated 08.05.2026, that the Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct 22nd edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). It was mentioned in the Information Bulletin that the candidates can make correction in their particulars as per schedule mentioned in the Information Bulletin. The facility for online correction will be available on CTET website https://ctet.nic.in from 15.06.2026 (Monday) to 18.06.2026 (Thursday). No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date. During this period, the candidates can change their particulars & course."

Direct link to make corrections 

CTET September 2026: How to make corrections

To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till June 20

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II (Morning) and at 12:30 PM for Paper– I (Evening) i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 09:30 AM in PAPER-II (Morning) and after 02:30 PM in PAPER- I (Evening) shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.

The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.

Official Notice Here 

 
application form cbse ctet cbse ctet
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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
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