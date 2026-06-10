CTET September 2026 registration ends today at ctet.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the CTET September 2026 registration window on June 10, 2026. The application link is available to eligible and interested candidates on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2026 registration ends today at ctet.nic.in, direct link to apply here(Pexels/Representational Image)

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Candidates aspiring to become teachers for Classes I to VIII have been advised to complete the online application process before the deadline.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 examination has been scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2026, while an additional examination date of September 5, 2026, may also be utilized if the number of applicants increases.

Applications may be submitted only through the official CTET and CBSE websites. Candidates must ensure their eligibility criteria are met before submitting the application form. As per the notification, eligibility conditions have been prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), and candidates have been advised to verify the same before applying.

CUET UG Answer Key 2026 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, raise objection till June 11

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{{^usCountry}} The CTET examination has been designed for candidates seeking teaching positions at the primary and upper-primary levels. Paper I is intended for candidates intending to teach Classes I to V, while Paper II is intended for those aiming to teach Classes VI to VIII. Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) have been included in both papers, and no negative marking has been prescribed. CTET September 2026: Important Dates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CTET examination has been designed for candidates seeking teaching positions at the primary and upper-primary levels. Paper I is intended for candidates intending to teach Classes I to V, while Paper II is intended for those aiming to teach Classes VI to VIII. Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) have been included in both papers, and no negative marking has been prescribed. CTET September 2026: Important Dates {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Registration Start Date May 11, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Registration Start Date May 11, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Registration Last Date June 10, 2026 (11:59 PM) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Registration Last Date June 10, 2026 (11:59 PM) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fee Payment Last Date June 10, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fee Payment Last Date June 10, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} CTET Exam Date September 6, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CTET Exam Date September 6, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Direct link to apply for CTET September 2026 CTET September 2026: How to apply {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to apply for CTET September 2026 CTET September 2026: How to apply {{/usCountry}}

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* Visit the official CTET website.

* Click on the “Apply Online” link.

* Complete the online application form.

* Upload the scanned photograph and signature.

* Pay the application fee through online mode.

* Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.

Official Notice Here

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