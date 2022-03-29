CUET 2022-23 decoded: Here is all you need to know about the entrance test

CUET 2022-23: CUET, earlier know as CUCET stands for Central Universities Entrance Test is mandatory for the 45 central universities from the academic session 2022-23. The Exam is likely to happen in the first week of July and the application window for the CUET will start from 2nd of April and will be open till 30th April 2022. The idea of having a common entrance test at the undergraduate level is to shift the focus more on developing the critical thinking ability of the students rather than going for rote learning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), advocated under the National Education Policy 2020 is not a new concept. It was first conducted for admission in 7 central universities for 1,500 seats in undergraduate, postgraduate & integrated courses in 2010. Till the academic year 2021-22, 12 Central Universities like Assam University, University of Karnataka, University of Kerala, University of Haryana, to name a few, already took admissions through CUET. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is the examination conducting Authority for CUET.

In CUET, boards mark is not going to play a great role and is not a criteria for the admission, however the universities are free to decide the eligibility criteria for the admission. For example- A university may keep 60% as minimum marks in 12th as an admission criteria in their university.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exam is divided into two three segments- the first one focusing on the language and the second one may be on the specific subject domain, for which the students are seeking admissions and the last one is based on general ability.

The Language Section is further divided into segments- 1A- having 13 language paper and Section 1B- having 19 language paper. If a student is aiming for graduation in specific language, will have to select language paper form 1B. A student may choose maximum of any three languages from section 1A and 1B together.

The Domain specific section is having 27 subjects and a student can maximum choose 6 subjects. If any subject is not mentioned in domain specific list, a student may choose the subject, which is very closely related to the domain list. For example, if a student is seeking admission in biotechnology, they may choose biology as a subject. The domain specific questions will be from NCERT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The General test will have questions from areas like general knowledge including current affairs, general mental ability, quantitative reasoning, and logical and analytical reasoning.

Also, choosing options from each section is not mandatory and choice shall meet the requirements of desired universities.

The students are advised to choose language and subjects, which they have studied in class 12th board, however if any universities permits any relaxation in this regard, the same will be exercised under CUET. The students are advised to keep checking the website of respective universities frequently, in which they will seek admission.

The common entrance test for all the universities will put a rest to ever-increasing cut-offs (like DU) and will focus more on developing the critical thinking ability of the students rather than going for rote learning. This will also consider the students from different boards on the same footing otherwise since no uniformity is followed across different boards in awarding 12th marks, there is always a kind of discrimination based on 12th marks and it doesn’t provide equal opportunity to students seeking admission in all the prestigious colleges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CUCET shall also provide a single-window platform, making admissions more streamlined & student-friendly, by eliminating entrance exams for various universities with varying difficulty levels. It will also save candidates' time, effort & money towards payment of multiple entrance exam fees.

The common entrance for all the universities seems to be a welcoming move. It changes the conventional academic paradigm by focusing more on conceptual understanding, critical thinking, comprehensive skills, & decision-making ability rather than cramming the syllabus. This reformative process will reduce the burden on students, colleges & universities, and the entire education system by imparting "substantial objectivity" to the process of admissions and “equitable opportunity” to the applicants to appear in a single umbrella examination at the national level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more details and updates with respect to exams, students are advised to check the official website of NTA CUET (UG)-2022, i.e., https://cuet.samarth.ac.in on regular interval.

(Author MK Yadav is CMD, AI Testified (Incubated at IIT Kanpur). Views expressed here are personal. )