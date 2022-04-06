CUET 2022 LIVE: Registration process begins shortly on cuet.samarth.edu.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for CUET 2022 on April 6, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Common Universities Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.edu.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till May 6, 2022 upto 11.50 pm. The examination will be conducted in first and second week of July, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two slots- Slot 1 for 195 minutes and Slot 2 for 225 minutes. The mode of exam is LAN Based CBT and the pattern of exam is multiple choice questions.

CUET (UG) 2022 will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various Undergraduate Programmes. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages across the country.