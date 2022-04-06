Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2022 Date LIVE: Registration, notification expected soon on neet.nta.nic.in
  NEET 2022 application form, information bulletin and other details will be released on the official website of NTA, neet.nta.nic.in.
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 07:15 PM IST
NEET 2022 Date: An official update regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2022 is expected soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will host the NEET 2022 registration process on neet.nta.nic.in. As per various reports, the UG medical entrance exam will be held in July and the application process will begin in April. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

This year, there will be no upper age limit for appearing in NEET. Earlier, it used to be 25 years with a relaxation of 5 years for reserved category candidates.

NEET is for admission to UG medical courses in India, including MBBS and BDS.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 06, 2022 07:15 PM IST

    NEET 2022: Who can appear

    Students who have passed Class 12 final or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English subjects can register for NEET. 

    Students who are appearing for Class 12 final exams this year with the above mentioned subjects can also apply for NEET 2022.

  • Apr 06, 2022 06:53 PM IST

    NEET 2022 registration: Documents needed

    Candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready for NEET 2022 registration: 

    Post card size photo (4”X6”) in JPG format

    Latest passport size photo in JPG format

    Left-hand thumb impression in JPG format

    Signature in JPG format

    Class 10 pass certificate in PDF format

    Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc) in PDF format

    PwBD certificate in PDF format.

  • Apr 06, 2022 06:42 PM IST

    NEET 2022 information bulletin

    The information bulletin for NEET 2022, which will mention eligibility criteria and other details, will be released on neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Apr 06, 2022 06:34 PM IST

    NEET 2022 date

    Registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 will begin soon on neet.nta.nic.in. Follow all the latest updates here.

