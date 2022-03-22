Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET 2022: Registration to begin on April first week, notice here
competitive exams

CUET 2022: Registration to begin on April first week, notice here

CUET 2022 registration will begin in April first week. The notice will be released by NTA on the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in. 
CUET 2022: Registration to begin on April first week, notice here(HT FILE)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 09:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for CUET 2022 from first week of April 2022. The registration process will be conducted by the Agency on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;notice released by the Agency&lt;/strong&gt;, the CUET will be conducted for admission in UG programs from the academic session 2022-23 in all UGC funded central universities. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages namely Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English by NTA. 

Common University Entrance Test, CUET has been made mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses across the country from the upcoming academic year 2022-23 by UGC. Class 12 marks will not be considered for admission henceforth. The common test, CUET, for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted in the first week of July by the National Test Agency (NTA).

The CUET exam may also be adopted by the state/ private/ deemed to be universities. Moreover, a large number of central universities have also confirmed their participation in the CUET 2022 (PG). 

RELATED STORIES

UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar has said it will be mandatory for the 45 central universities to adopt CUET for admission to their undergraduate courses. However, for postgraduate admissions, universities will have flexibility to use the CUET score as of now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP