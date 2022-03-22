CUET 2022: Registration to begin on April first week, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for CUET 2022 from first week of April 2022. The registration process will be conducted by the Agency on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

As per the <strong>notice released by the Agency</strong>, the CUET will be conducted for admission in UG programs from the academic session 2022-23 in all UGC funded central universities. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages namely Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English by NTA.

Common University Entrance Test, CUET has been made mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses across the country from the upcoming academic year 2022-23 by UGC. Class 12 marks will not be considered for admission henceforth. The common test, CUET, for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted in the first week of July by the National Test Agency (NTA).

The CUET exam may also be adopted by the state/ private/ deemed to be universities. Moreover, a large number of central universities have also confirmed their participation in the CUET 2022 (PG).

UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar has said it will be mandatory for the 45 central universities to adopt CUET for admission to their undergraduate courses. However, for postgraduate admissions, universities will have flexibility to use the CUET score as of now.

