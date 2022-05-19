CUET 2022: Tips and tricks to ace university entrance test

CUET is the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG-2022), for admission in all UG Program in all the central universities under Ministry of Education, for the academic Year 2022-23. CUCET will also provide a single-window platform for admissions, making the process more efficient and student-friendly by eliminating entrance tests for a variety of colleges with differing degrees of difficulty. Candidates will also save time, effort, and money by not having to pay several entrance exam fees.

By providing "significant objectivity" to the admissions process and "equitable opportunity" to applicants to appear in a single national umbrella examination, this reformative procedure will minimise the load on students, colleges and institutions, and the overall education system.

While preparing for CUET, one needs to keep following things in mind.

1. Understanding of the syllabus- The exam is divided into three segments- the first one focusing on the language and the second one is on the specific subject domain, for which the students are seeking admissions and the last one is based on general ability. Furthermore, selecting options from each section is optional, and the selection must fulfil the requirements of the chosen universities.

Students are advised to select language and courses that they studied in class 12th; however, if any universities allow any flexibility in this regard, it will be exercised under CUET.

2. Focus on developing critical thinking ability- rote learning will not be of great help when a student is aiming to clear the exam. Exam is based on MCQs type of questions and it changes the conventional academic paradigm by focusing more on conceptual understanding, critical thinking, comprehensive skills, & decision-making ability rather than cramming the syllabus.

3. Practicing Test Paper- Exam is in online mode and it requires practice. It is advisable to practice as many test as one can to get acquainted with the paper pattern and mode of examination. One can practice with the help of free sample paper available at our website and get an idea of how an online testing platform works and also can identify their weaknesses and work accordingly on them. The link for the same is- https://aitestified.ai/exams/cuet

4. Sticking to a daily Routine- Make a routine as per your convenience and give max 2 hrs in a day for the entrance you are preparing. During your boards you may shift your focus to your board exams and whenever you get time in between you can change your strategy and focus more for CUET.

5. Stay Calm and Composed- It’s a new exam and its new for everyone. So don’t take much stress, focus on the syllabus, stick to NCERT books and you are ready to ace the exam.

(Author MK Yadav is CMD, AI Testified. Views expressed here are personal.)

