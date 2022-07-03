CUET PG 2022: NTA extended registration deadline till July 10

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online application procedure for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Admissions (CUET-PG) 2022 till July 10 up to 5 pm. Candidates can apply at nta.ac.in. The last date for the submission of application fee is 11 July, 2022 up to 11.50 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 and 18.06.2022 , NTA has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022]”, reads the official notification.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Candidates can make changes in their applications from July 12 to July 14 up to 11: 50 pm.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/ for latest updates.

For any queries or/clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in