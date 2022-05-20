CUET PG 2022: Registration begins, here’s how to apply & direct link

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for CUET PG 2022. The registration process was started on May 19, 2022. Candidates who have to appear for the examination can apply for Common University Entrance Test through the official site of CUET on cuet.nta.nic.in.

The last date to register for the examination is till June 18, 2022. The last date for successful transaction of fee through credit/ debit/ net banking/ UPI is till June 19, 2022. The correction in particulars of application form on the website can be done from June 20 to June 22, 2022.

CUET PG 2022: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA CUET on cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted in July in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA CUET.