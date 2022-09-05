CUET UG 2022 answer key expected soon, know marking scheme

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release CUET UG 2022 answer key soon. The last phase of the CUET 2022 examination was conducted on August 30. The Provisional Answer Keys for the questions will be posted on the NTA website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The exam had an average national attendance of 60% for all six phases. Candidates will have the opportunity to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable online payment of 200 per challenged question as processing fees.

CUET UG 2022: Marking Schema

For every Correct answer or the most appropriate answer candidates will be given five marks .

One mark will be deducted for each incorrectly selected option (-1).

No mark will be awarded if the question is unanswered or marked for review.

If more than one option is found to be correct, five marks (+5) will only be given to those who marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

All candidates who attempted the dropped question will receive five marks (+5) if none of the options are found to be correct, a question is found to be incorrect, or a question is dropped.

