CUET UG 2023: UGC chief shares key update on answer key

National Testing Agency (NTA) will keep releasing “corrected provisional answer keys” of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 for the next few days, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed aspirants via Twitter on Monday.

CUET UG 2023: NTA to keep releasing corrected answer keys, says UGC chief (Twitter/mamidala90)

Though the answer key challenge window is over, candidates will still be able to send their feedback on these revised answer keys without paying any fee, he said.

“Although the key challenge period is over, for the next few days, NTA will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night, and candidates can still write to NTA indicating possible errors. During this phase, candidates need not pay any fee. Candidates may please visit the NTA website for details,” Kumar tweeted.

The provisional answer key of CUET UG 2023 was issued on June 29 and objections were invited from candidates till July 1. A recent message on the website also reads that revised answer keys of the test are now available.

Once revised keys for all required papers are released and feedback is received from candidates, subject experts at NTA will review it and prepare the final key accordingly. The final answer key is used for preparation of results.

Result of the entrance test is expected by July 15.