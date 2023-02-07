CUET UG 2023 registration dates to be announced in couple of days: UGC Chairman

National Testing Agency, NTA will announce CUET UG 2023 registration dates in a couple of days, says UGC Chairman. The registration dates and application process information of Common University Entrance Test will be available to candidates on the official site of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The details about registration and application process were shared by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official twitter account. The tweet reads, “The Registration and application process of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for admission to Undergraduate Programmes into Central Universities and other Participating Universities will be announced in a couple of days.”

In the previous notice released by UGC in December, the CUET UG 2023 registration was scheduled to begin form first week of February 2023, which seems to postpone.

The CUET UG examination for undergraduate programs will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023. The examination will be conducted in 13 languages- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu and Urdu and will be held across 1000 test centres in the country out of which 450-500 exam centres will be used for examination each day.

