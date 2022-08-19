CUET UG Admit Card 2022 released for Phase 5, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 5. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test for Phase 5 can download the admit card through the official site of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The Phase 5 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 21, 22 and 23, 2022. Around 2.01 lakh candidates will be appearing for Phase 5 exam. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the direct link and steps given below.

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2022 link available on home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CUET examination will be conducted at 489 examination centres across 259 cities in India and 9 cities outside India. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA CUET.

