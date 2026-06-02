The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Common University Admission Test for undergraduate courses can find the download link through the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG Admit Card 2026 released for June 6, 7 exam dates, download link here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The admit card has been released for JUne 6 and 7 exam dates. Due to the technical glitch that led to the delay in the commencement of the examination, 3,765 candidates could not wait until the examination resumed and left their respective examination centers, without appearing for the test.

The Agency took a one time measure for these candidates who were present at their allotted examination centres and whose biometric registration was completed on May 30, 2026, ut who were unable to take the examination owing to the technical glitch, will be provided an opportunity to appear in a rescheduled examination.

Direct link to download CUET UG Admit Card 2026

CUET UG Admit Card 2026: How to download

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Such candidates can download the hall ticket through the link given above. To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Such candidates can download the hall ticket through the link given above. To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the admit card and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the admit card and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per official notice, all candidates should bring the photo ID as uploaded in online application form and also mentioned on admit card for proof of identity. It may be noted that candidates whose live photographs did not match with the photographs available in their Aadhaar during the filling of the application form or those who registered using any other identity proof must carry the requisite certificate in original duly signed/ attested by the Principal/ Head Master or any class-I Gazetted Officer, such as Tehsildar, Revenue Officer, SDM, DM/ Class-I Gazetted Officer of the Indian Embassy (for NRI candidates), as per format notified vide NTA Public Notice dated 07 April 2026 at the examination centre for physical verification on the day of the examination.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Official Notice Here

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON