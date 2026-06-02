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CUET UG Admit Card 2026 released for June 6, 7 exam dates, download link here

CUET UG Admit Card 2026 has been released. The hall ticket has been released for June 6 and 7 exam dates. The direct link to download is given here. 

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 11:27 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Common University Admission Test for undergraduate courses can find the download link through the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG Admit Card 2026 released for June 6, 7 exam dates, download link here

The admit card has been released for JUne 6 and 7 exam dates. Due to the technical glitch that led to the delay in the commencement of the examination, 3,765 candidates could not wait until the examination resumed and left their respective examination centers, without appearing for the test.

The Agency took a one time measure for these candidates who were present at their allotted examination centres and whose biometric registration was completed on May 30, 2026, ut who were unable to take the examination owing to the technical glitch, will be provided an opportunity to appear in a rescheduled examination.

Direct link to download CUET UG Admit Card 2026

CUET UG Admit Card 2026: How to download

As per official notice, all candidates should bring the photo ID as uploaded in online application form and also mentioned on admit card for proof of identity. It may be noted that candidates whose live photographs did not match with the photographs available in their Aadhaar during the filling of the application form or those who registered using any other identity proof must carry the requisite certificate in original duly signed/ attested by the Principal/ Head Master or any class-I Gazetted Officer, such as Tehsildar, Revenue Officer, SDM, DM/ Class-I Gazetted Officer of the Indian Embassy (for NRI candidates), as per format notified vide NTA Public Notice dated 07 April 2026 at the examination centre for physical verification on the day of the examination.

Official Notice Here 

 
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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / CUET UG Admit Card 2026 released for June 6, 7 exam dates, download link here
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