CUET UG Exam 2022 Day 2 Analysis: Paper easy except mathematics, says expert

National Testing Agency, NTA has concluded CUET UG Exam 2022 for Day 2. The examination was conducted by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the central and state governments. The Day 2 paper was very much easy except for mathematics which has been considered a little moderate in difficulty level all throughout till now.

Expert Amitendra Kumar, Product Head – CUET & Under Graduate Programmes, Career Launcher has shared CUET UG Exam 2022 Day 2 Analysis.

Section 1: English

English language paper in Section 1 had three passages followed by six questions each. The passages were based on a farmer’s family, The Hindu newspaper, Karnad-the playwriter. All questions were very direct from the passage posing no difficulty for any student. The remaining paper focused on grammar and vocabulary with four questions each from Synonyms, Antonyms, Figures of Speech, Spelling Error, Para-jumbles, one word Substitution, Analogy and Idioms and Phrases. Overall, an easy paper and students were able to complete the same within 20 minutes.

Section 2: Domain Subjects

Economics: Questions were based on concepts taught in class XII. If one reads the business page of a newspaper daily, one could even solve half the paper without any prior knowledge of the subject. There was one case study with 5 questions and surprisingly the graph based questions were more like Data Interpretation. Topics covered included macro-economic policy indicator, Goal of five-year plan, Great Leap Forward Campaign, Match the following, type of economy based on means of production, consumption and saving function, marginal and average propensity to save, normative and positive economic statement.

Accountancy: Questions were covered from the following topics: Accounting-not for profit (5), Partnership (7); Shares and Debentures based case study (10); Financial Statements (2); Computerized Accounting (4); Match the following (5); Numericals (10). Overall, the paper was easy.

Business Studies: Planning (3); Organizing (2); Staffing (3); Directing (3); Controlling (3); Financial Markets (1); Marketing (1); Consumer Protection (8-10); Match the following (10).

Chemistry: Solutions (2); Electrochemistry (2); Chemical Kinetics (4); D and F Block Elements (2); Coordination Compounds (4); Haloalkanes (3); Haloarenes (3); Aldehydes (3); Polymers (3); Chemistry in everyday life (2)

Biology: Surprisingly, biology paper had a couple of case study which were more like reading comprehension passage with questions very direct from the passage. Together, the case studies covered 12 questions. One question was on Reason-Assertion. Quite a number of questions were based on female reproduction cycle and system. Match the following questions covered Scientists and their discoveries, Pregnancy avoidance methods. If one had covered NCERT well, the paper definitely was easy.

Section 3: General Test

The general awareness section focused more on static general knowledge. Questions based on first female Prime Minister, Study of Birds, moon, soil etc., Capitals and Country, Authors, Mughal Rulers posed no difficulty. Numeral ability had basic questions and if one had practiced well, they would have found the questions easy to solve. Questions were based on quadratic equations, geometry, time and work, time, speed and distance, HCF, Common factor, Trigonometry, BODMAS, Area, Rhombus, Simple Interest, Cone, Percentages were easy and one would have definitely felt elated. Reasoning has a couple of questions on Visual reasoning, other than set theory, blood relations, coding, directions, and analogy based questions.

