CUET-UG result 2022: NTA announces Common University Entrance Test results

CUET Result 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared results of the first edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022, which is held for admission to undergraduate courses at central and other participating universities.

Results are now available on cuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website for CUET-UG 2022. Candidates can check their scores using application number and date of birth.

Direct link to check result

Students who have qualified in the examination will now have to apply separately for admission on official websites of universities. NTA has no role to play in the admission process.

After the medical entrance test NEET, CUET is now the second biggest entrance test in India in terms of number of applicants. UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar had announced the entrance test and said it will be mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses at all central universities.

The debut edition of CUET-UG was held across the country and abroad in July-August. The exam has been surrounded by controversies ranging from technical glitches to allotment of exam centre change. It took NTA six phases to complete the entrance test and all affected students were given a chance to reappear in the exam.

