Delhi EWS admission result 2022 out at Edudel.nic.in, direct link here

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has released the admission results for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) for the academic year 2022-23. The result is available on the official website at edustud.nic.in. Guardians and parents can check the result through their wards registration number and Date of Birth.

Direct link to check Delhi EWS Admission result 2022

Delhi EWS Admissions Result 2022: Know how To Check

Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “EWS/DG Admissions and EWS/Freeship Admissions” link

Scroll down and click on the “EWS/DG/FREESHIP Result 2022-23" link

Enter your registration number and date of birth

The Delhi EWS admission result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future references.

Every year, the Delhi Directorate of Education conducts an exam for students from low - income backgrounds seeking admission to entry-level classrooms such as nursery, pre-school, KG, primary, and Class 1.