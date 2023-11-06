Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023: Notification released, apply from Nov 7; Exam in December
Delhi High Court releases notification for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023.
Delhi High Court has released the notification for Delhi Judicial Service Exam for the year 2023. The application process for the Delhi Judicial Service examination will begin on November 7 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 22.
The Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination will be held on Sunday, December 10 from 11 a.m. to 1: 30 p.m.
Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023 Application fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for the general category and ₹400 for the unreserved category.
Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 53 vacancies of which 34 vacancies are for the General category, 5 vacancies are for the SC category, and 14 vacancies are for the ST category.
Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023 examination pattern:
Delhi Judicial Service Examination will be held in two successive stages:-
Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination will be conducted (Objective type with 25% negative marking) for selection for the Mains Examination (Written), and Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) will be conducted for selection of candidates for calling for Viva-Voce.
For more details, candidates can check the notification given below: