Delhi University (DU) UG admission 2022: List of documents required

DU UG Admission 2022: University of Delhi is expected to start the application process for undergraduate admissions soon on admission.uod.ac.in. This year, DU UG admissions will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) . The exam is now over and results will be announced shortly. DU will begin the application process after CUET results. In a recent notification, DU had listed documents and certificates needed for undergraduate admissions. The university had also asked aspirants to be ready with documents by August 31.

“The University of Delhi will soon launch its application process for admissions to Under-Graduate programs. Candidates desirous of applying to the University of Delhi must ensure the following certificates/documents (as applicable) are in a ready format by August 31, 2022,” the university said.

DU UG admission 2022: List of documents required

Class 10 pass certificate showing name of candidate, date of birth and parents’ name. Class 12 pass certificate. The name of the candidate must match with the CUET UG 2022 application form. SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/Minority/CW/KM/PwBD certificate (in the name of the candidate) issued by competent authority. OBC-Non-Creamy Layer Certificate, income certificate, if applicable. EWS Certificate (in the name of the Candidate), if applicable. The certificate must be issued after March 31, 2022. Sikh Minority Category: Certificate issued from the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) certifying the minority status. Christian Minority Category: Baptism certificate and/or Church membership certificate as per the requirements of the respective Christian Minority College. Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces category: Educational Concession certificate (ECC) certificate (in the name of the candidate) in the prescribed format wherein the Priority is clearly mentioned. Persons with Benchmark Disability certificate (in the name of the candidate) issued by a recognized government hospital, bearing duly attested photograph of the candidate. Supernumerary quotas such as Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports, any other: Relevant certificate/s should be in the name of the candidate.

