Delhi University recruitment: 104 vacancies of Assistant Professors on offer
competitive exams

Delhi University recruitment: 104 vacancies of Assistant Professors on offer

Lakshmibai college, Delhi University recruitment: Applications for 104 vacancies of Assistant Professors.
Delhi University recruitment: 104 vacancies of Assistant Professors on offer
Published on Jun 11, 2022 04:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Lakshmibai college, Delhi University has invited applications for 104 vacancies of Assistant Professors. The last date for receipt of application is within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. The advertisement was published on June 11 issue of employment news.

Interested candidates can submit their application form in the prescribed format at colrec.du.ac.in.  The detailed advertisement is available at  lakshmibaicollege.in.

Delhi University recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 104 vacancies Assistant Professor vacancies.

Delhi University recruitment application fee: The application fee is 500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

Direct link to apply here

Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website Delhi University Assistant Professor recruitment page at colrec.uod.ac.in

Register your self and fill the online application form

Submit all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here

Topics
jobs govt job
