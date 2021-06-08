Doctors move SC seeking postponement of AIIMS INI-CET exam

Twenty-six doctors from various states on Monday knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court seeking a direction for the postponement of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) INI-CET examination.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted by AIIMS on June 16.

The petitioner doctors said conducting the examination is in utter disregard to the assurance given by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) while postponing the NEET-PG examination to August 31.

The plea is being filed primarily because conducting such an examination at this stage will be indirect contravention to their fundamental right under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India, the petitioners submitted this in their plea.

"Article 14 of the Constitution of India is set to be violated because there is violation to the differentiation in terms of postponing one PG examination for doctors is undertaken. However, the same doctors are now forced to take the INI-CET examination, which in itself is unreasonable or arbitrary and does not rest on any rational basis," the petition stated.

The entire notification and conduct of examination on June 16 is not in public interest as in view of the present condition of the country and non-availability of doctors, beds in the hospitals coupled with the fact that there is a dearth of Covid-19 vaccination, the petition said.

"This step motherly attitude towards the doctors is completely uncalled for. Further, Standard 10 and 12 examinations have been cancelled which itself show that the government is conscious of the fact that the deadly virus is a threat amongst the younger population," the plea added.

The petitioners have made AIIMS, Assistant Controller of examinations and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) through its Secretary, as respondents / parties in the case.