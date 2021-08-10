DSSSB admit card 2021 for junior stenographer released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Delhi sub-ordinate service selection board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Stenographer and Junior Stenographer (English) skill test 2021. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from its official website on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The online computer based examinations 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 16, 17 and 20 at Bhai Parmanand Institute of Business Studies, near Vikas Marg, Shakarpur, New Delhi.

The skill test for junior stenographer will be conducted on August 16 and 17 in two shifts, whereas the skill test for junior stenographer (English) will be conducted on July 20.

Here’s the direct link to download the DSSSB admit card

How to download the admit card:

Visit the official website of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SKILL TEST FOR POST CODES 94/20 AND 100/20,’ appearing on the homepage. A new page will appear on the display screen Click on “Second Tier PET/Skill Test” and key in your credentials Admit card will appear on the display screen Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.