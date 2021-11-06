Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

DUET Score Card 2021 released for more 21 PG courses, download link here

DUET Score Card 2021 has been released for 21 PG courses. Candidates can download the score card through these simple steps given below. 
DUET Score Card 2021 released for more 21 courses, download link here(nta.ac.in)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 04:15 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released DUET Score Card 2021 for 21 more post-graduate courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the scorecard through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. The scorecard has been released for courses mentioned in List III. 

As per List III, the score card has been released for B.Ed, B.P.Ed, L.L.B, M.A Arabic, Comparative Indian Literature, Geography, Japanese, Philosophy, Psychology, Punjabi, Russian Studies, Sanskrit, German, M.Sc Mathematics Education, Chemistry, Development Communication & Extension, Environmental Studies, Human Development & Childhood Studies, Physics, Plant Molecular Biology & Biotechnology and Master of Operational Research. 

Direct link to download score card here 

DUET Score Card 2021: How to download 

Candidates who have appeared for the exam for the courses mentioned above can check the score card through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of NTA or click on the link given above.
  • Enter the form number and date of birth details.
  • Click on submit and your score card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the score card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The first score card was released on November 3 and the second score card for 11 courses was released on November 5, 2021. 

Topics
delhi university entrance test delhi university duet result education
