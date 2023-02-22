GATE 2023 Answer Key: IIT Kanpur to open challenge window today at gate.iitk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will open the GATE 2023 Answer Key challenge window on February 22, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to raise objections and submit the challenges is till February 25, 2023. To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

GATE 2023 Answer Key: How to raise objections

Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Login to the account and check the answer key.

Click on the question the challenge is to be raised and put the answer.

Make the payment of the application fees and click on submit.

Your objection has been raised.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The evaluation of examination papers will be finalized and GATE 2023 results (Score) will be announced. The results of GATE 2023 will be declared on March 16, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT GATE.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON