GATE 2025 Prayagraj exam centres changed for Feb 15 & 16 papers owing to Mahakumbh, check notice here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has changed the GATE 2025 examination centres in Prayagraj for exams scheduled on February 15 and 16 owing to the ongoing Mahakumbh mela. GATE, JAM 2025 Prayagraj exam centres have been changed for Feb 15 & 16 papers owing to Mahakumbh, The exam for those candidates will now be held in Lucknow.

As per a latest notice, the exam will now be conducted in Lucknow on the same dates. The decision has been taken after candidates expressed their difficulties in reaching the exam centres in Prayagraj.

The official notice reads, "Based on the representations received from several candidates expressing their difficulty in reaching the examination centres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, regarding the huge congregation of devotees expected in the Mahakumbh on February 15 and 16, 2025, the examinations scheduled at centres in Prayagraj have been shifted to centres in Lucknow on the respective GATE examination days (15th and 16th February 2025).

The new centres for GATE 2025 are given below:

The new centres in Lucknow for GATE 2025 for exams scheduled for February 15 and 16, 2025.

The statement also informed that the admit cards have been freshly released for the centers mentioned above.

The candidates must ensure the new test center name appears correctly while downloading the admit cards.

Additionally, all candidates should bring their photo ID as uploaded in the online application form and also mentioned in the admit card for proof of identity.

Candidates can download the freshly released admits cards from the GOAPS portal at goaps.iitr.ac.in/login.

Read the official notice here.