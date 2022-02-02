GATE Admit Card 2022 can be used as travel passes to reach exam centres

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur has released GATE Admit Card 2022 a few days back. The admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can be used as travel passes to reach the examination center if required. The admit card can be downloaded through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, more than 9 lakh candidates all over India, across 203 cities will appear for the GATE and JAM examination. This letter is issued to request all concerned to help and ensure a smooth movement of the candidates carrying the admit card on the day of examination i.e., February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022.

The examination will be conducted on February 5 and 6, 2022, and again on February 12 and 13, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and thesecond shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam result will be declared on March 17, 2022.

GATE Admit Card 2022 was released on January 15, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT GATE.

