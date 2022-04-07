Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 postponed, check new date here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa has postponed the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022. Earlier scheduled for May 11 and 12, 2022, the test will now take place on June 27 and 28, DTE Goa said in a statement.

“However, the dates shall be confirmed only 10 days prior to the exam,” it said.

The application process for GCET has not started yet on dte.goa.gov.in.

“The procedure and schedule of acceptance of application forms for GCET-2022 shall be duly notified on the DTE website. Schedule of subsequent activities related to admissions, shall be notified, after conduct of GCET-2022,” the exam postponement notification further reads.

The Directorate of Technical Education Goa conducts GCET for admissions to professional degree courses in engineering and pharmacy at participating colleges of Goa.

DTE also conducts counselling for admission to architecture courses based on NATA scores and medical courses based on NEET UG scores.