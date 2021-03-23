Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GPSC Civil Services prelim answer key 2021 released, check here
GPSC Civil Services prelim answer key 2021 released, check here

GPSC Civil Services prelim answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the GPSC Civil Services preliminary examination will be able to check their answer keys online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:00 AM IST
GPSC Civil Services prelim answer key 2021.

GPSC Civil Services prelim answer key 2021: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Gujarat Administrative Service preliminary examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the GPSC Civil Services preliminary examination will be able to check their answer keys online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the preliminary examination on March 21, 2021.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations until March 29, 2021. "Objections and answers suggested by the candidate should be in compliance with the responses given by him in his answer sheet. Objections shall not be considered, in case, if responses are given in the answer sheet /response sheet and submitted suggestions differ," reads the official notice.

GPSC Civil Services prelim answer key 2021:

How to check GPSC Civil Services prelim answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Provisional Key (Prelim) 26/2020-21 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2"

The GPSC Civil Services prelim answer key 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its printout for future use.

