GPSC invites applications to fill vacancies in Goa medical college, other depts

The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications till December 24 to fill vacancies in various departments and organisations.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in various departments and organisations. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and candidates can submit the application forms by December 24.

Apply Online

GPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Assistant Agricultural Officer: 7 posts in Directorate of Agriculture
  • Subject Matter Specialist (Animal Science) at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, South: 1 post in Directorate of Agriculture
  • Lecturer in Paediatric Surgery: 1 post in Goa Medical College
  • Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology: 1 post in Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour
  • Junior Physician: 1 post in Directorate of Health Services
  • Medical Officer: 17 posts in Directorate of Health Services
  • Scientific Assistant in Forensic Science Laboratory in Toxicology, Chemistry and Narcotics: 1 post in Goa Police Department
  • Scientific Assistant in Forensic Science Laboratory in Documents: 1 post in Goa Police Department
  • Scientific Assistant in Forensic Science Laboratory in Computer: 1 post in Goa Police Department

Candidates should fulfill the eligibility conditions set by the Commission against each vacant post.

Knowledge of Konkani language is compulsory. “In case of non-availability of suitable candidates with the knowledge of Konkani for the posts in professional colleges, Consultants in Directorate of Health Services and highly technical/scientific posts, the Goa Public Service Commission may recommend a candidate if otherwise found fit and this requirement can be relaxed by the Government, on the recommendation of the Goa Public Service Commission, if the Government is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient so to do,” the GPSC has said.

