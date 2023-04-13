Gujarat State Education Board has released Gujarat OJAS TET II 2022 call letter. Candidates who will appear for Teacher Eligibility Test II can download the admit card through the official site of Gujarat OJAS at ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat OJAS TET II 2022 call letter out at ojas.gujarat.gov.in, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The call letter has been released for Gujarat medium and English medium subjects. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download Gujarat OJAS TET II 2022 call letter

Gujarat OJAS TET II 2022 call letter: How to download

Visit the official site of Gujarat OJAS at ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Click on Gujarat OJAS TET II 2022 call letter link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Gujarat TET 2 exam is conducted for becoming a teacher in class 6 to 8. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Gujarat OJAS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}