GUJCET 2025 notification released at gseb.org, registrations begin from December 17

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, has published the official notification of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025. Candidates can check the GUJCET 2025 notification on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GUJCET 2025 notification has been released at gseb.org. Check details here.

As per the official notification, registrations for GUJCET 2025 begin on December 17, 2024 and will conclude on December 31, 2024. Interested candidates will need to submit their applications online on the official websites (gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org), as stated in the notification.

The notice reads, “As per Resolution of the Education Department: PRCH- 102012-142-S, dated-19/11/2016 for getting admission in Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy, Gujarat Common Entrance Test-(GUJCET) is held by Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar for Group-A, Group-B and Group-AB Students of HSC Science stream. The Information booklet of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET-2025) and instructions for students' ONLINE registration will be placed on the website www.gseb.org.”

“The application form for GUJCET-2025 examination can be filled up ONLINE at the Board website www.gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org from 17-12-2024 to 31-12-2024,” it added.

Application fee:

To register for GUJCET 2025, candidates need to pay an online application fee of ₹350. The fee can be paid through SBlePay System (Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking) or from any SBI Branch of the country through SBlePay Option of "SBI Branch Payment."

Once the fee is paid, the complete application form has to be filled compulsorily, the notice states.

GUJCET 2025: Here’s how to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for GUJCET 2025.

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org

Click on the ‘Board Website’ option.

On the home page, click on the link to register for GUJCET 2025.

Register yourself and enter your details to log in.

Pay the online fee and fill out the application form,

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of GSEB.