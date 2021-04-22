How to improve logical reasoning skills

Logical reasoning is a rational and critical way of thinking and problem-solving. It is as imperative as being numerate or wordsmith to improve one’s decision-making skills. The process requires a systematic series of steps based on rational interpretations and mental calculations. Reasoning is a separate section in many entrance exams, including JEE, CAT, and UPSC. Besides, people with good reasoning aptitude achieve more in life than others.

Understanding logical reasoning

To improve logical reasoning skills, firstly, the candidate should optimize her/his observational skills. Once s/he is able to observe the situation, understanding the actual context with correct inferences would be quite easier. Consequently, it sharpens one’s trend and pattern analysis skills. Decoding the patterns and structures more accurately and solving syllogism question is not difficult if one follows a systematic approach and devotes one hour daily for at least three months.

Understanding terminology

Unlike any other domain, logical reasoning too has its own set of terminology that one needs to be familiar with such as Premise, Assumption, Conclusion, Argument, Observation, Inference, various types of statements and so on. Familiarising the self with all this is necessary to understand conceptual learning in logical reasoning.

Practice and time management

There is no supernumerary for practice when it comes to logical reasoning. The variable nature of questions makes it difficult to find a set of rules or methods. Though some formulae of solving these questions can be worked out, the majority of problems demand an exclusive approach. Hence, to attain proficiency and perfection, the candidate needs to solve a wide range of questions every day. Keeping in mind the time frame, one should gradually increase the speed of solving problems per minute. So, in all competitive exams where reasoning plays a pivotal role, time management is an extremely crucial factor of success.

A meta-skill set

Logical reasoning, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities are the part and parcel of the meta-skills set that raises the candidate’s IQ and enormously empowers the analytical abilities. Preparing oneself in this way also builds self-esteem and resilience in tackling a whole range of analytical and numerical challenges. This quality not only enhances one’s judgmental skills but also helps to meet interpersonal relationship goals which later evolve into leadership traits. Logical thinking is the must-have characteristic of engineers, managers, and other c-level executives in the business world. The absence of this indispensable personality attribute may cause failures not only in exams but in the workplace, too.

Never ignore the fun factor

Remember, learning pays off if it is interesting. Since early civilizations, games are the part and parcel of students’ holistic development. Apart from refreshing the mind and body, games are considered instrumental for applying logic while pursuing a task. So, one should be good at games with a big logic or problem-solving component, like chess or Sudoku Crossword Puzzles, Word search, Brain teasers, riddles, which induce the player’s cognitive and creative senses and equip the mind with inquisitive ideas; the preconditions of logical learning.

Why does one need to learn logical reasoning?

There are plenty of reasons to master logical reasoning, critical thinking and problem solving, to qualify aptitude tests like JEE, SAT, GMAT and a range of other aptitude tests. These involve a considerable amount of aptitude and commitment level. Logical reasoning makes a person assertive, confident, and decisive. And, when a person validates her/his perceptions and arguments with strong rationales and logic, the entire group loves to respect and follow the decisions.

Above all, logical thinking helps to fix many workplace issues even not directly related to one’s job profile. Often, professionals who are habitual to apply logical reasoning at the workplace seldom get afflicted with mental stress and dissatisfaction. They make constant and positive efforts until the desired result comes.

(Author Nitin Vijay is MD, Motion Education Pvt Ltd, VP- Byju’s JEE NEET Division)