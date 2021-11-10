Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

HP TET Admit Card 2021 released on hpbose.org, download link here

HP TET Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
HP TET Admit Card 2021 released on hpbose.org, download link here
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:08 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE has released HP TET Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will be appearing for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org. 

The TGT Arts TET and Shastri TET will be conducted on November 13, 2021 and TGT (Non Medical) TET and Language Teacher TET will be conducted on November 14, 2021. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, as per the official notice

Download link here 

HP TET Admit Card 2021: How to download 

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org.
  • Click on HP TET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to make changes in the application form including name, father’s name, caste, sub caste etc on the official website 15 days within the release of the admit card i.e., November 23, 2021.

Topics
hp tet exam admit card hpbose
