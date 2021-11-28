HPPSC Assistant Officer exam answer key released
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) which was held on Sunday. This is the screening test for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance). Candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the answer key from the website and challenge it till December 4.
HPPSC answer key: Know how to download, raise objection
- Go to the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in
- Click on the answer key
- Download the answer key
- Check the answer key and challenge it in the prescribed proforma
“Objection(s) on the enclosed proforma along with universally accepted proof(s) / document(s) in respect of this provisional answers key received upto 04-12-2021 (5.00 p.m.) either in person or by post or through courier will only be entertained and decided in consultation with the concerned subject expert. Submission of objection(s) through e-mail shall not be entertained,” the Commission has said.