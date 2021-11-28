HPPSC Assistant Officer exam answer key released

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) which was held on Sunday. This is the screening test for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance). Candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the answer key from the website and challenge it till December 4.

HPPSC answer key

HPPSC answer key: Know how to download, raise objection

Go to the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on the answer key

Download the answer key

Check the answer key and challenge it in the prescribed proforma

“Objection(s) on the enclosed proforma along with universally accepted proof(s) / document(s) in respect of this provisional answers key received upto 04-12-2021 (5.00 p.m.) either in person or by post or through courier will only be entertained and decided in consultation with the concerned subject expert. Submission of objection(s) through e-mail shall not be entertained,” the Commission has said.

