Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPPSC Assistant Officer exam answer key released
competitive exams

HPPSC Assistant Officer exam answer key released

HPPSC has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) which was held on Sunday.
HPPSC Assistant Officer exam answer key released(HT file)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) which was held on Sunday. This is the screening test for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance). Candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the answer key from the website and challenge it till December 4.

HPPSC answer key: Know how to download, raise objection

  • Go to the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in
  • Click on the answer key
  • Download the answer key
  • Check the answer key and challenge it in the prescribed proforma

“Objection(s) on the enclosed proforma along with universally accepted proof(s) / document(s) in respect of this provisional answers key received upto 04-12-2021 (5.00 p.m.) either in person or by post or through courier will only be entertained and decided in consultation with the concerned subject expert. Submission of objection(s) through e-mail shall not be entertained,” the Commission has said.

 

 

