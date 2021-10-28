Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPSC HCS Judicial branch prelims admit Card 2021 out at hpsc.gov.in, direct link
competitive exams

HPSC HCS Judicial branch prelims admit Card 2021 out at hpsc.gov.in, direct link

HPSC HCS Judicial branch prelims admit Card 2021: HPSC Judicial prelims admit Card 2021 released at hpsc.gov.in, check the link here
HPSC Judiciary admit Card 2021 released at hpsc.gov.in, check the link here
Published on Oct 28, 2021 07:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

HPSC HCS Judicial branch prelims admit Card 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card of the preliminary examination of the Haryana Civil Services Judicial branch. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card through the official website of HPSC hpsc.gov.in.

The Haryana HCS Judicial branch prelims exam will be held on Nov 13, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates can download their admit card through login Id and password.

Direct link to download admit card HPSC prelims admit card

This recruitment drive is being conducted by the commission to fill 256 posts of Civil Judge in the junior division in the state.

How to download the HPSC Judicial branch prelims admit card

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link given to download the admit card

Key in your ‘User/Login ID’ and ‘Password’

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpsc haryana civil service hpsc admit card hpsc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released at upsc.gov.in, Know how to download

CBSE CTET 2021: Online correction form link activated on ctet.nic.in

Haryana: HCS Judicial prelims on Nov 13, admit cards soon

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 for main exam released, here’s direct link to download
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP