HTET 2024 answer key released for PRT, TGT and PGT at bseh.org.in, download link here

Board of School Education, Haryana has released HTET 2024 answer key. The Haryana Teacher answer key has been released for PRT, TGT and PGT posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
The Haryana board conducted the TET examination on July 30 and 31. The exam for level 3 (PGT) was held from 3 pm to 5:40 pm on July 30, while the level 2 (TGT) was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and level 3 (PRT) took place from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on July 31.
More than 4 lakh candidates were set to appear in the examination, which was held at 673 examination centers across the state.