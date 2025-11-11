Board of School Education, Haryana has released HTET 2024 answer key. The Haryana Teacher answer key has been released for PRT, TGT and PGT posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HTET 2024 answer key released for PRT, TGT and PGT at bseh.org.in, download link here

The Haryana board conducted the TET examination on July 30 and 31. The exam for level 3 (PGT) was held from 3 pm to 5:40 pm on July 30, while the level 2 (TGT) was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and level 3 (PRT) took place from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on July 31.

More than 4 lakh candidates were set to appear in the examination, which was held at 673 examination centers across the state.

The HTET 2024 result was announced November 10, 2025. The overall passing percentage is 14 percent.

Direct link to download HTET 2024 answer key HTET 2024 answer key: How to download Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on HTET 2024 answer key link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on PGT, PRT, TGT posts answer key link.

4. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.