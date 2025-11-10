HTET Result 2024 declared at bseh.org.in, direct link to check here

Board of School Education, Haryana has declared HTET Result 2024 on November 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
The Haryana board conducted the TET examination on July 30 and 31. The exam for level 3 (PGT) was held from 3 pm to 5:40 pm on July 30, while the level 2 (TGT) was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and level 3 (PRT) took place from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on July 31.
More than 4 lakh candidates were set to appear in the examination, which was held at 673 examination centers across the state.