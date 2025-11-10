Board of School Education, Haryana has declared HTET Result 2024 on November 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HTET Result 2024 declared at bseh.org.in, direct link to check here

The Haryana board conducted the TET examination on July 30 and 31. The exam for level 3 (PGT) was held from 3 pm to 5:40 pm on July 30, while the level 2 (TGT) was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and level 3 (PRT) took place from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on July 31.

More than 4 lakh candidates were set to appear in the examination, which was held at 673 examination centers across the state.

Direct link to check HTET Result 2024 HTET Result 2024: How to check All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on HTET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.