IBPS Clerk Mains admit card out at ibps.in, steps to download call letters
IBPS Clerk mains call letters have been released at ibps.in. Check details below.
IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit cards for the CRP Clerks Mains examination, 2024. Candidates who have qualified in the Prelims examination and are eligible to appear for the Mains examination can download their admit cards or call letters from ibps.in. IBPS Admit Card 2024 Live Updates
To download the IBPS Clerk Mains call letters, candidates need to use the following login details -
- Registration number or roll number
- Password or date of birth.
Also read: IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024 declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here
As per the tentative calendar, IBPS Clerk Mains exam will be held October 13. Admit cards will be available for download up to the exam day.
IBPS Clerk mains admit card download link
Along with the admit cards, the institute has also released an information handout. According to the document, the Mains exam will have four sections --
General/Financial Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks. Duration: 35 minutes
General English: 40 questions, 40 marks. Duration: 35 minutes
Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude: Part A: 10 questions of 2 makes each. Part B: 40 questions of 1 mark each. Duration: 45 minutes
Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions, 50 marks. Duration: 45 minutes
IBPS Clerk mains information handout
The result of the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination was announced on October 1. Candidates' scorecards were released on October 4.
Read: IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2024 out at ibps.in, direct link to download here
Call letters for the Probationary Officers Preliminary (IBPS PO Prelims) exam are expected awaited. The IBPS PO Prelims examination is scheduled for October 19 and 20.
IBPS is conducting the Clerk recruitment examination for 6,148 vacancies and the PO exam is being held for 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee vacancies at participating banks.
