IBPS Clerk Mains admit card out at ibps.in, steps to download call letters

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 06, 2024 12:49 PM IST

IBPS Clerk mains call letters have been released at ibps.in. Check details below.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit cards for the CRP Clerks Mains examination, 2024. Candidates who have qualified in the Prelims examination and are eligible to appear for the Mains examination can download their admit cards or call letters from ibps.in. IBPS Admit Card 2024 Live Updates

IBPS Clerk Mains admit card released at ibps.in
IBPS Clerk Mains admit card released at ibps.in

To download the IBPS Clerk Mains call letters, candidates need to use the following login details -

  1. Registration number or roll number
  2. Password or date of birth.

Also read: IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024 declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here

As per the tentative calendar, IBPS Clerk Mains exam will be held October 13. Admit cards will be available for download up to the exam day.

IBPS Clerk mains admit card download link

Along with the admit cards, the institute has also released an information handout. According to the document, the Mains exam will have four sections --

General/Financial Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks. Duration: 35 minutes

General English: 40 questions, 40 marks. Duration: 35 minutes

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude: Part A: 10 questions of 2 makes each. Part B: 40 questions of 1 mark each. Duration: 45 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions, 50 marks. Duration: 45 minutes

IBPS Clerk mains information handout

The result of the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination was announced on October 1. Candidates' scorecards were released on October 4.

Read: IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2024 out at ibps.in, direct link to download here

Call letters for the Probationary Officers Preliminary (IBPS PO Prelims) exam are expected awaited. The IBPS PO Prelims examination is scheduled for October 19 and 20.

IBPS is conducting the Clerk recruitment examination for 6,148 vacancies and the PO exam is being held for 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee vacancies at participating banks.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
© 2024 HindustanTimes
