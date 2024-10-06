IBPS Admit Card 2024 Live: PO Prelims, Clerk Mains call letters soon at ibps.in; check tentative exam dates

IBPS PO, Clerk Admit Card 2024 Live: Call letters for PO Prelims and Clerk Mains exams will be released at ibps.in (Representational image)

IBPS PO, Clerk Admit Card 2024 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release admit cards or call letters for the Probationary Officers Preliminary (IBPS PO Prelims) and Clerks Mains examinations soon. Both exams are tentatively scheduled for October. When released, candidates can check the IBPS PO Prelims and IBPS Clerk Mains admit cards at ibps.in using registration number and password/date of birth....Read More

As per the tentative calendar of the institute, the IBPS Clerk Mains exam will be held on October 13, and the IBPS PO Prelims examination is scheduled for October 19 and 20.

The result of the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination was announced on October 1.

Along with the admit cards, the institute will also share an information handout for the two examinations.

IBPS is conducting the Clerk examination for 6,148 vacancies and the PO exam is being held for 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee vacancies at participating banks.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on IBPS PO and Clerk admit cards.