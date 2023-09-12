IBPS PO 2023 pre-exam training begins on ibps.in, direct link

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Sep 12, 2023 12:30 PM IST

IBPS PO PET 2023: Those who had opted for the facility can login through the link given on ibps.in and take it.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has activated the link of pre exam training (PET) for the recruitment examination of Probationary Officers. Those who had opted for the facility can login through the link given on ibps.in and take it.

Training will close on September 17.

The preliminary examination under the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (IBPS CRP PO/MT 2023) is scheduled for September or October and call letters or admit cards will be released this month.

The detailed schedule of IBPS PO 2023 will be announced along with admit cards.

This recruitment drive of IBPS PO/MT 2023 will fill a total of 3049 Probationary Officer vacancies at participating banks.

How to take IBPS PO pre-exam training

  1. Go to ibps.in.
  2. Now, go to CRP PO/MT.
  3. Go to CRP PO XIII and then open the pre-exam training link.
  4. Enter your credentials and login for the pre-exam training.

