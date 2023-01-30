IBPS PO interview call letter out at ibps.in, get link to download call letter

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Probationary Officers / Management Trainees interview call letter. Candidates can download the interview call letter for CRP PO/MT-XII from the official website at ibps.in. Candidates will be able to download the IBPS PO interview call letter using their login credentials. The admit card will be available on the official website till February 21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 was released on January 12, 2023.

Direct link to download the interview call letter

IBPS PO interview call letter: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the call letter link for CRP PO/MT-XII

Key in your login credentials and log in

The IBPS PO interview call letter will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference